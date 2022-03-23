BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Former IRS employee pleads guilty to tax evasion, DOJ says

A former IRS employee has pleaded guilty to tax evasion, according to the Department of Justice.
A former IRS employee has pleaded guilty to tax evasion, according to the Department of Justice.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A former IRS employee pleaded guilty Wednesday to tax evasion.

According to the Department of Justice, 57-year-old Wayne M. Garvin was charged for filing false tax returns and providing fabricated records to the IRS to prevent the agency from conducting audits on those returns.

Garvin was a longtime employee of the IRS and most recently worked as a Supervisory Associate Advocate with the IRS’s Taxpayer Advocate Service in Philadelphia, according to court documents.

From 2012 through 2016, Garvin prepared and filed with the IRS individual income tax returns. He claimed false deductions and expenses associated with rental properties he owned, while faking real estate taxes on his personal residence and making up charitable contributions.

According to the documents, Garvin deducted nearly $16,000 in false expenses related to his employment with the U.S. Army Reserves. Garvin was formerly a member of the Army Reserves, but he did not perform any duty in 2013 and was not entitled to deduct any expenses related to that employment.

Garvin admitted to causing a loss to the IRS of more than $74,000, according to the DOJ.

After the IRS began an audit of Garvin’s 2013 and 2014 tax returns, he attempted to obstruct the audit by submitting fake documents to the IRS.

Garvin’s sentencing will be held on July 6. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, and also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
Two months after being sworn into office, court records show Orleans Parish District Attorney...
New Orleans teen accused in dragging death had previous adult court case dropped
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Spencer Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says
Remembering Linda Frickey and area reaction
‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
60 miles from Ukraine, Biden sees refugee crisis in Poland
Aspirin improves survival for COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital, according to a recent...
Aspirin improves survival rate for patients hospitalized with COVID, study finds
Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
Ukraine says 300 died in theater attack; hunger grips cities
The teacher’s quick action and the other students’ reactions were all caught on camera.
Substitute teacher saves student choking during lunch
Putin, a 12-year-old Amur tiger, died Wednesday at the Minnesota Zoo.
Tiger named ‘Putin’ dies at Minnesota Zoo