BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Loyola Wolf Pack win first NAIA title since 1945

Loyola (La.) celebrates a 71-56 win against Talladega in the NAIA national championship college...
Loyola (La.) celebrates a 71-56 win against Talladega in the NAIA national championship college basketball game Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zach Wrightsil scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, tournament MVP Myles Burns added 17 points and 17 rebounds, and Loyola (La.) beat Talladega (Ala.) 71-56 on Tuesday night for its first NAIA title since 1945.

Loyola (37-1), in its second NAIA championship game, won its fourth straight in the season series with Talladega — and stretched its overall winning streak to 21. The school’s only other championship — in any sport — was the 1944-45 team.

“I went into every single game this year, believing that I had the best group on the floor, and that they weren’t going to let us lose,” Loyola coach Stacy Hollowell said. “You can’t quantify a kids passion, and these kids have passion.”

Loyola led 36-21 at halftime as Talladega was just 7-of-30 shooting, including 2 of 16 from 3-point range. Wrightsil had 10 points and seven rebounds at the break. Talladega only averages nine turnovers a game, but had eight in the first half.

Talladega started making 3-pointers after halftime, including Darryl Baker’s fourth of the second half to get within 50-45. But Brandon Davis made his third 3-pointer, following an offensive rebound, to help Loyola rebuild a double-digit advantage, 55-45, it would not relinquish.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two months after being sworn into office, court records show Orleans Parish District Attorney...
New Orleans teen accused in dragging death had previous adult court case dropped
Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Spencer Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says
Remembering Linda Frickey and area reaction
‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans host the Bulls, Spurs, and Lakers on this three game homestand.
Pelicans open three game homestand tonight against the Bulls
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
Louisiana Tech takes down No. 21 LSU in extra innings
Former LSU football star Tyrann Mathieu to speak at LSU
Former LSU football star Tyrann Mathieu to speak at LSU
Jayden Daniels is one of four quarterback's vying for QB1 at LSU. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Coach Kelly breaks down how he will utilize the QB’s in spring football
LSU hires Matt McMahon as new men’s basketball head coach
LSU introduces Matt McMahon as new men’s basketball head coach