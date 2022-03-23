Residents begin picking up the pieces after tornado damage in New Orleans East

A tornado ripped through this roof in New Orleans East and caused other significant damage as horrified residents ran to safer spots in their homes. (Source: WVUE)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The powerful tornado did not spare parts of New Orleans.

Damage was palpable in parts of the city known as New Orleans East and residents described living through harrowing moments as the tornado hit the area.

Jessica James scurried to a safe place in her home at Prentiss Avenue and Coronado Drive.

“In the kitchen cooking last night and the power went out and I heard something like it was a freight train that came through then the sheetrock started coming down on me and I had to hurry up and run to the bathroom, but it happened so fast,” said James.

“I wouldn’t wish this on nobody, I don’t think I would want anybody to go through this. It’s horrifying, scary at the same time,” said James.

The twister also was not kind to others in the neighborhood.

The roof and a brick embellishment outside the home of Derrick Toney’s elderly aunt were destroyed by the tornado. He said the home was battered by the 2017 twister that battered New Orleans East.

“For it to hit twice is just, it was stunning,” said Toney. She’s going, she’s doing go, she’s coming along good.”

His aunt who did not want to be interviewed stood at her front door. The back window of her vehicle was also destroyed.

“We’re really grateful. It could be a lot worse, we didn’t lose life or we didn’t get any injuries out of it,” said Toney.

Shirley Simon’s two houses which sit next to each other were damaged as well.

“I was in my house over here in my safe room yelling my head off,” said Simon. “To me, it sounded like wind, wind, and rain. I’d never heard it before.”

The front window of one of her houses was no match for the potent winds.

“Blew it in, totally out, all the stuff is on the ground as you can see,” said Simon.

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell said her administration is working to address needs following the catastrophic weather.

“We are declaring a state of emergency and that’s being prepared right now for my signature a state of emergency to enable access to any federal resources that we will be eligible for,” said Cantrell.

City Councilman Oliver Thomas represents New Orleans East and the lower 9th Ward on the council.

“One of the most encouraging things was the neighbor-to-neighbor responses that happened not only last night but throughout today,” said Thomas.

Before long James’ roof was tarped and she and other tornado victims expressed gratitude for surviving the turbulent weather.

“It’s a blessing, I promise you it’s a blessing to still be here today because it could have been worse, she said.

Utility crews worked to get electricity restored in New Orleans East and other areas impacted by the tornado.

