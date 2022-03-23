VIDEO: Rare, multi-vortex tornado strikes New Orleans, killing 1

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Harrowing footage captured a massive funnel enveloping the night sky over New Orleans as tornadic storms moved across the area.

At least one person was killed when the rare, multi-vortex tornado touched down March 22, ripping roofs off homes, downing power lines, and destroying cars.

TORNADO AFTERMATH Tornadoes cause major damage in Arabi, Lower 9th Ward, and other areas Tornadoes touched down Tuesday night, causing major damage in Arabi, the Lower 9th Ward, Lacombe, Mandeville, and other areas.

