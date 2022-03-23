BBB Accredited Business
VIDEO: Rare, multi-vortex tornado strikes New Orleans, killing 1

Multi-vortex tornado crossing through the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans East (Credit: WVUE viewer Brad Cheramie)
By FOX 8 Weather Authority Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Harrowing footage captured a massive funnel enveloping the night sky over New Orleans as tornadic storms moved across the area.

At least one person was killed when the rare, multi-vortex tornado touched down March 22, ripping roofs off homes, downing power lines, and destroying cars.

TORNADO AFTERMATH
Tornadoes cause major damage in Arabi, Lower 9th Ward, and other areas

Tornadoes touched down Tuesday night, causing major damage in Arabi, the Lower 9th Ward, Lacombe, Mandeville, and other areas.

A resident looks out over tornado damage to vehicles March 22, 2022, in Arabi, La.

