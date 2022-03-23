Zack: A cooler breeze blowing in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The severe weather threat is gone and will be replaced with a stretch of really nice conditions for the rest of the week, possibly all the way through the upcoming weekend.

Wednesday will be a bit cooler, as a northerly breeze blows in and temperatures trend downward. Highs this afternoon will only manage to make it into the upper 60s with bright sunshine.

Much of the same is on the way over the next several days, as reinforcing shots of low humidity and cooler temperatures move in through the weekend. Morning lows will be in the 30s, 40s or 50s, depending on where you live. Afternoons will be crisp and mild, with highs in the low 70s.

It’s not until next week where we see the Gulf muggies make a return and maybe some rain chances arrive by next Tuesday or Wednesday.

