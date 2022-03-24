Bruce: Dry skies through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a stormy start to the week, we will end the week on a very nice note. A weak reinforcing is expected to push past the region this afternoon that may spark some clouds and even a sprinkle or two, but expect less than 10% coverage so it should not cause any major issues.

Bruce: Another spring beauty as another front moves in. We may see a few midday clouds and a sprinkle, but that is the exception. We stay dry through the weekend. Enjoy!! pic.twitter.com/1Vsn0w9FXX — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 24, 2022

Today we will warm into the low 70s. There’s very little moisture to work with and most energy will be separated from the main low pressure system making it difficult for much if any sensible weather to form as this wave of energy passes the region. High pressure returns to control for the remainder of the weekend into the beginning of next week. It will likely be late Tuesday into Wednesday before our next shot at rain returns to the forecast. Enjoy a stretch of spring weather!

