Louisiana Tech takes down No. 21 LSU in extra innings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Tech (15-6, 2-1 C-USA) scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 12th inning on a bases-loaded walk to take down No. 21 LSU (15-6, 1-2 SEC) for the second time this season, 7-6.

The Tigers were down early to the Bulldogs as they scored four runs on five hits in the first two innings, three runs coming in the top of the first inning.

LSU hitters were scoreless through the first four innings and were held to just two hits. Then the Tiger batters got hot and scored four runs on three hits. Tre’ Morgan got the Tigers on the board with a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut the lead to 4-2.

Hey Google, play Like A Boy by Ciara@tre_morgan10 | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/SK525iSnV2 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 24, 2022

Dylan Crews followed with an RBI triple to score Morgan to make it a one-run game. Crews would score on an RBI groundout by Jacob Berry to tie the game at 4-4.

End 5 | The Tigers tie it



LA Tech - 4

LSU - 4

📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/BWoIUjYJQB — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 24, 2022

The Tigers took their first lead of the game on an RBI single from Morgan to make it 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Gavin Dugas would extend the LSU lead to 6-4 on an RBI single scoring Jordan Thompson.

Jordy → double

Doogie → RBI single

Tigers → leading by ✌️



📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/m0XWbSIMEn — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 24, 2022

LSU pitchers struck out 20 Tech batters while allowing just seven hits, the five coming in the first two innings. Tiger hitters collected 13 hits and struck out 20 times as well.

Louisiana Tech would cut the lead to 6-5 in the top of the ninth inning on a bases-loaded walk and then they would tie the game after hitting into an RBI double-play.

The Tigers had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the 11th inning as Crews hit a one-out double and then advanced to third on a passed ball. However, Crews would get caught in a run down on a failed bunt attempt by Jack Merrifield for the second out, Merrifield would then strikeout to end the inning.

The Tigers will travel to Gainesville, Florida to take on No. 8 Florida on Friday, March 25 with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.