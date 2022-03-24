BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Louisiana Tech takes down No. 21 LSU in extra innings

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Tech (15-6, 2-1 C-USA) scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 12th inning on a bases-loaded walk to take down No. 21 LSU (15-6, 1-2 SEC) for the second time this season, 7-6.

The Tigers were down early to the Bulldogs as they scored four runs on five hits in the first two innings, three runs coming in the top of the first inning.

LSU hitters were scoreless through the first four innings and were held to just two hits. Then the Tiger batters got hot and scored four runs on three hits. Tre’ Morgan got the Tigers on the board with a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut the lead to 4-2.

Dylan Crews followed with an RBI triple to score Morgan to make it a one-run game. Crews would score on an RBI groundout by Jacob Berry to tie the game at 4-4.

The Tigers took their first lead of the game on an RBI single from Morgan to make it 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Gavin Dugas would extend the LSU lead to 6-4 on an RBI single scoring Jordan Thompson.

LSU pitchers struck out 20 Tech batters while allowing just seven hits, the five coming in the first two innings. Tiger hitters collected 13 hits and struck out 20 times as well.

Louisiana Tech would cut the lead to 6-5 in the top of the ninth inning on a bases-loaded walk and then they would tie the game after hitting into an RBI double-play.

The Tigers had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the 11th inning as Crews hit a one-out double and then advanced to third on a passed ball. However, Crews would get caught in a run down on a failed bunt attempt by Jack Merrifield for the second out, Merrifield would then strikeout to end the inning.

The Tigers will travel to Gainesville, Florida to take on No. 8 Florida on Friday, March 25 with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
Two months after being sworn into office, court records show Orleans Parish District Attorney...
New Orleans teen accused in dragging death had previous adult court case dropped
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Spencer Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says
Remembering Linda Frickey and area reaction
‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU holds first day of spring football under Brian Kelly
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1)
LSU’s Pinson and Murray enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Former LSU football star Tyrann Mathieu to speak at LSU
Former LSU football star Tyrann Mathieu to speak at LSU
Jayden Daniels is one of four quarterback's vying for QB1 at LSU. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Coach Kelly breaks down how he will utilize the QB’s in spring football