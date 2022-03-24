BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Pleasant into the weekend

Few afternoon clouds
Low humidity and comfortable conditions stick around into the weekend.
Low humidity and comfortable conditions stick around into the weekend.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A welcomed break with calm and cool weather into the weekend. Today we can expect sunny skies for the most part and a cool morning that warms into the low 70s. A disturbance is expected to push past the region this afternoon that may spark some clouds and even a sprinkle or two, but expect less than 10% coverage so it should not cause any major issues. There’s very little moisture to work with and most energy will be separated from the main low pressure system making it difficult for much if any sensible weather to form as this wave of energy passes the region. High pressure returns to control for the remainder of the weekend into the beginning of next week. It will likely be late Tuesday into Wednesday before our next shot at rain returns to the forecast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
Two months after being sworn into office, court records show Orleans Parish District Attorney...
New Orleans teen accused in dragging death had previous adult court case dropped
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Spencer Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says
Remembering Linda Frickey and area reaction
‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out

Latest News

Bruce's Friday evening weather forecast 3/25
Bruce's Friday evening weather forecast 3/25
Bruce's Friday afternoon forecast 3/25
Bruce's Friday afternoon forecast 3/25
A great weekend weather wise
Bruce: Picture Perfect Spring Weekend
Arabi elementary reopens following tornado
Arabi elementary reopens following tornado
Lots of sun and comfortable tempertures.
Nicondra: Sunny and nice to end the week