Nicondra: Pleasant into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A welcomed break with calm and cool weather into the weekend. Today we can expect sunny skies for the most part and a cool morning that warms into the low 70s. A disturbance is expected to push past the region this afternoon that may spark some clouds and even a sprinkle or two, but expect less than 10% coverage so it should not cause any major issues. There’s very little moisture to work with and most energy will be separated from the main low pressure system making it difficult for much if any sensible weather to form as this wave of energy passes the region. High pressure returns to control for the remainder of the weekend into the beginning of next week. It will likely be late Tuesday into Wednesday before our next shot at rain returns to the forecast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.