BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Pelicans open three game homestand tonight against the Bulls

New Orleans Pelicans host the Bulls, Spurs, and Lakers on this three game homestand.
New Orleans Pelicans host the Bulls, Spurs, and Lakers on this three game homestand.(New Orleans Pelicans)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chicago Bulls (42-30, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (30-42, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7 p.m. CST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls play the New Orleans Pelicans. DeRozan is sixth in the NBA scoring 27.6 points per game.

The Pelicans have gone 16-20 in home games. New Orleans ranks fourth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 45.6 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas leads the Pelicans with 11.5 boards.

The Bulls are 16-20 on the road. Chicago is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 13.0 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bulls won 128-112 in the last matchup on Oct. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valanciunas is shooting 54.1% and averaging 18.1 points for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LaVine is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 24.5 points and 4.7 assists. DeRozan is shooting 44.7% and averaging 24.7 points over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 117.6 points, 47.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 108.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: out (hamstring).

Bulls: Zach LaVine: day to day (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
Two months after being sworn into office, court records show Orleans Parish District Attorney...
New Orleans teen accused in dragging death had previous adult court case dropped
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Spencer Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says
Remembering Linda Frickey and area reaction
‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) shoots against Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu...
Graham, McCollum lead Pelicans past Bulls 126-109
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) drives past Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic...
Proof of vaccine no longer needed to attend Pelicans games
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas, right, looks to pass around Charlotte Hornets...
Hornets end Pelicans two-game road winning streak
Jose Alvarado has been a key contributor off the bench for the Pelicans. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Rookie Jose Alvarado giving Pelicans bench a boost