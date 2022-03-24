BBB Accredited Business
Police: Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise

Police say a man was attempting to BASE jump off the roof of a 23-story apartment building when something went wrong, and he fell to his death. (KGTV via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT
SAN DIEGO (AP) - San Diego police say a man has died while trying to parachute from the top of a high-rise apartment as his 16-year-old daughter watched.

Police say the 48-year-old jumped Tuesday night from the 23-story Palisade UTC luxury complex. His parachute apparently failed to open during the BASE jumping attempt.

According to police radio traffic, a 911 caller heard a “loud pop” similar to a gunshot, looked over a balcony and saw the man bleeding on the ground, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday.

Officers and paramedics gave the man CPR, but he died before he could be taken to a hospital, officials said.

Police Capt. Scott Wahl says the man’s daughter was on the rooftop with him and saw the deadly accident. He says it’s unclear whether the man’s parachute malfunctioned or there simply wasn’t enough time for it to open properly.

BASE jumping consists of parachuting from fixed objects. BASE is an acronym for the categories of objects people leap from: buildings, antennae, spans and earth, such as cliffs.

It is illegal and participants can be cited for misdemeanors such as trespassing.

