Arrest made in ‘street justice’ killing of double murder suspect

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have arrested a man accused of killing a murder suspect and wounding his mother Tuesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Bokio Johnson, 46, shot and killed Hollis Carter, 21, who was heading to court for the slaying of an Edna Karr student and his sister.

Carter was out on bond despite facing two second-degree murder charges in the March 2021 deaths of Caleb Johnson, 18, and his sister Breyiana Brown, 25.

Caleb Johnson, 18, a senior at Edna Karr High School, was shot and killed Sunday, March 28 in...
Caleb Johnson, 18, a senior at Edna Karr High School, was shot and killed Sunday, March 28 in the parking lot of an Algiers apartment complex. A female student was also shot(WVUE FOX 8)

Detectives believe Carter shot and killed the siblings during a gun sale gone wrong. A third unidentified person suffered non-fatal injuries in the shooting.

On Tues., March 23, Carter was headed to court when Bokio Johnson allegedly shot him in the head and injured his mother in their vehicle.

More: ‘We’re seeing our students in coffins’: Another Edna Karr athlete is killed in an Algiers shooting

Johnson faces second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

