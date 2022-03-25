Buku Fest celebrates 10 years: See photos

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - The BUKU Music + Art Project was one of the first festivals to fall victim to the pandemic. Two years later, BUKU Fest finally returns to the Riverfront, just in time to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The diverse and eclectic festival is known for showcasing artists in hip-hop, EDM, R&B and the indie music scenes.

This year’s lineup features headlining sets from Grammy award-winning artist and fashion icon Tyler, the Creator, Australian psychedelic rock band Tame Impala, and three of electronic music’s most highly regarded performers Porter Robinson, Rezz and Alison Wonderland.

Several New Orleans standouts will also grab the spotlight on Buku Fest stages including rapper Rob49, New Orleans-based artist collective GLBL WRMNG and DJ ANTWIGADEE!.

