BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Family and friends gather to remember car jacking victim Linda Frickey, write her name on the levee

“Linda never met a stranger,” said Kathy Richard, Linda’s sister-in-law. “She was a phenomenal woman. She didn’t have a mean bone in her body.”
By David Jones
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In true Waggaman form, friends and family of the late Linda Frickey came together to honor the carjacking victim by writing her name on the grass along the levee.

Like her heart, Linda Frickey’s name was huge. The size was fitting for a woman whose first instinct, according to family, was always to care for others.

“She was good hearted to a fault,” said her sister-in-law Kathy Richard. “She was just a good soul. She never hurt nobody in her life, all she did was help people.”

Frickey was killed in a brutal Mid-City carjacking Monday afternoon. Four teenagers were arrested and charged with second-degree murder after police said they beat Frickey, dragging her by her car until her arm was severed and she bled out in the street.

The nature of the crime is still shocking to the Frickey family.

“It’s cowardly, scoping out an old woman,” Richard said. “They were old enough to know what they were doing.”

The family wants to see the second-degree murder charges upped to first-degree, and for the four to be tried as adults.

Chief Shaun Ferguson of the New Orleans Police also said he asked District Attorney Jason Williams that the four be charged as adults.

Richard said she and other relatives of Frickey hope to start a foundation in her name, with the goal of pursuing higher penalties for crimes against elderly people.

RELATED STORIES:

‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out

4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says

NOPD releases images of individuals wanted in connection with gruesome Mid-City homicide

Elderly woman carjacked, dragged to death in Mid City New Orleans

‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
Two months after being sworn into office, court records show Orleans Parish District Attorney...
New Orleans teen accused in dragging death had previous adult court case dropped
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Spencer Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says
Remembering Linda Frickey and area reaction
‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out

Latest News

Kermit Ruffins performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Friday, May 3, 2019,...
Kermit Ruffins’ girlfriend, newborn ‘doing fine’ after Treme shooting
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested for allegedly killing Hollis Carter, 21, while he was on his...
Arrest made in ‘street justice’ killing of double murder suspect
Arabi elementary reopens following tornado
Arabi elementary reopens following tornado
One man is dead after a truck crashed into a canal in Metairie, according to the Jefferson...
31-year-old drowned after crashing into Metairie canal
The remains of a recently harvest tract of forest land near Pine Grove, La., heavily damaged in...
Months after Ida, Louisiana’s forest industry copes with the loss of thousands of trees