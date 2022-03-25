Family and friends gather to remember car jacking victim Linda Frickey, write her name on the levee

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In true Waggaman form, friends and family of the late Linda Frickey came together to honor the carjacking victim by writing her name on the grass along the levee.

Like her heart, Linda Frickey’s name was huge. The size was fitting for a woman whose first instinct, according to family, was always to care for others.

“She was good hearted to a fault,” said her sister-in-law Kathy Richard. “She was just a good soul. She never hurt nobody in her life, all she did was help people.”

Frickey was killed in a brutal Mid-City carjacking Monday afternoon. Four teenagers were arrested and charged with second-degree murder after police said they beat Frickey, dragging her by her car until her arm was severed and she bled out in the street.

The nature of the crime is still shocking to the Frickey family.

“It’s cowardly, scoping out an old woman,” Richard said. “They were old enough to know what they were doing.”

The family wants to see the second-degree murder charges upped to first-degree, and for the four to be tried as adults.

Chief Shaun Ferguson of the New Orleans Police also said he asked District Attorney Jason Williams that the four be charged as adults.

Richard said she and other relatives of Frickey hope to start a foundation in her name, with the goal of pursuing higher penalties for crimes against elderly people.

RELATED STORIES:

‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out

4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says

NOPD releases images of individuals wanted in connection with gruesome Mid-City homicide

Elderly woman carjacked, dragged to death in Mid City New Orleans

‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.