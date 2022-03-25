BBB Accredited Business
FFF: Who’s the Saints backup QB

Jameis Winston is QB1 for the Saints in 2022. ( Photo/David Grunfeld, Pool)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We take a look at who will backup Jameis Winston for the Saints, the United States Men’s National Team is one step closer to qualifying for World Cup 2022, and Torchy’s Tacos is always a great idea.

FOOTBALL

Late Thursday night, former Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian signed with the Bears. The journeyman QB inked a two-year deal worth $4 million, with a chance of getting to $5 million according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Last season, filling in for Winston, Siemian went 0-4 as a starter for the Black and Gold. He did help steer the Saints to victory after Winston tore his ACL against the Buccaneers.

Now the big question in New Orleans, who backs up Winston in 2022?

Currently under contract for the Saints at QB, Taysom Hill and Ian Book.

It appears Hill is returning to his Swiss-Army knife role, and Book might not be ready for the backup spot yet after only one season with the team.

The free agent market doesn’t appear to be fruitful, but it might be the Saints only option.

Here’s a few names currently available: Andy Dalton, Blaine Gabbert, A.J. McCarron, Mike Glennon, and Josh Rosen to name a few.

Yeah, I know, not an exciting group.

The other possibility for the Saints, draft a quarterback. The Black and Gold possess the No. 18 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Liberty’s Malik Willis, and Ole Miss’s Matt Corral could be there at No. 18.

FÚTBOL

U.S.A. mustered a 0-0 scoreline in Mexico Thursday night. Honestly, this should’ve been a win for the Stars and Stripes.

Christian Pulisic and Jordan Pefok missed golden opportunities to score at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

But, in the grand scheme of things, a U.S.A. tie put the squad closer to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

If the United States beats Panama on Sunday in Orlando, and Costa Rica either ties or loses to El Salvador, U.S.A. is in the World Cup.

Even if Costa Rica wins on Sunday, and beats the USMNT on Wednesday, the Americans have a vast advantage on goal differential that should get them into the World Cup.

FOOD

Right across from Tiger Stadium is one of my favorite spots to eat in Baton Rouge, Torchy’s Tacos.

It’s a chain taco restaurant that started in Austin, but they have three locations in Louisiana (Lake Charles, Shreveport, and Baton Rouge.)

The chips and queso is a great starting point. In my experiences, two tacos with the queso is more than enough.

Torchy’s absolutely loads up the tacos with meat. The beef fajita and the democrat (barbacoa taco) are my favorites.

