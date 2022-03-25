BBB Accredited Business
Kermit Ruffins’ girlfriend, newborn ‘doing fine’ after Treme shooting

Kermit Ruffins performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Friday, May 3, 2019,...
Kermit Ruffins performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Friday, May 3, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The girlfriend of popular New Orleans trumpeter Kermit Ruffins is recovering after being shot Thursday night on Treme Street.

The woman was pregnant at the time of the shooting. She was transported to a hospital where an emergency c-section was performed.

According to an Instagram post by the musician, Harmonese and their child are “doing fine.”

“The violence of our beautiful city has hit home,” the post says.

Police have released few details about the shooting, only that bystanders heard shots fired around 7 p.m. on Thurs., March 24, and saw the woman on the ground.

An unidentified suspect fled the scene.

