BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Sandy Hook families seek Alex Jones arrest after 2nd no-show

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Relatives of some victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are asking a Connecticut judge to order the arrest of Infowars host Alex Jones for missing a court-ordered deposition this week.

The request on Friday comes as part of their lawsuit against Jones for calling the 2012 massacre that killed 20 children and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut, a hoax.

Jones missed both days of a scheduled deposition Wednesday and Thursday in his hometown of Austin, Texas. He cited a health problem including vertigo that he says turned out to be a sinus infection.

A judge did not immediately rule on the arrest request.

Jones called attempts to have him arrested “absolutely preposterous” on his web show Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
Two months after being sworn into office, court records show Orleans Parish District Attorney...
New Orleans teen accused in dragging death had previous adult court case dropped
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Spencer Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says
Remembering Linda Frickey and area reaction
‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out

Latest News

Ukrainian civilians at one hospital recount their experiences with Russian forces - including...
Fleeing civilians in Ukraine speak of desperation among Russian troops
LIVE: Biden gives major address in Poland
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
The bloodshed in Mariupol is fueling allegations Moscow has committed war crimes by killing...
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming ‘next Mariupol’
President Joe Biden participates in an arrival ceremony with Polish President Andrzej Duda at...
On last Europe day, Biden meets with Polish leader, refugees