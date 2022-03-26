Nicondra: Mostly sunny and dry through the start of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crystal clear blue sky and low humidity with temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s made for a spectacular day across the region. The pleasant weather will stick around through Sunday with a cool start in the 40s and 50s and daytime highs once again reaching the 80s. Moisture values stay low with dew points in the 30s and 40s so the “Good Feel” air continues. Temperatures creep up as well as moisture, but it remains fairly nice through the start of the week. Late Wednesday into Thursday will be the next time period of concern. Moisture will have returned to the area and a cold front approaching from the north west will trigger showers and storms. It’s early, but models hint that these will have potential to become strong to severe with the risk of high winds and tornadoes. Pay attention to the forecast as it gets closer.

