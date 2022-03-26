BBB Accredited Business
No. 21 LSU drops series opener to No. 8 Florida 7-2

LSU Baseball
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (15-7, 1-3 SEC) was held to just two runs on four hits against No. 8 Florida (17-5, 2-2 SEC) the Tigers collected just three hits in the 7-1 loss to the Gators. LSU’s four hits were the lowest of the season

Two of LSU’s hits were by Jacob Berry, both singles, one in the top of the second inning and the other in the top of the eighth inning to load the bases. Jordan Thompson had the Tigers’ third hit on another single from Jordan Thompson that came in the top of the seventh. Florida’s starting pitcher Hunter Barco (5-1) struck out eight batters with three walks in the shut-out win in seven innings of work.

The Gators got on the board in the bottom of the first inning on a lead-off home run by Colby Halter to take a 1-0 lead. Florida added their second run on another solo home run by BT Riopelle to make 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Florida would put the game out of reach with a four-run fifth inning, including a two-run shot by Wyatt Langford to make it 6-0. The Gators would add another run in the bottom of the sixth inning on an RBI infield fly to make it 7-0.

The Tigers committed another error in the loss bringing their season total to 38.

LSU finally got on the board on an RBI ground-out by Gavin Dugas to make it 7-1 in the top of the eighth inning. Hayden Travinski added another run for the Tigers in the top of the ninth inning on a solo home run to left field.

Blake Money (2-1) took his first loss of the season after pitching five innings, allowing six runs, on seven hits while striking out three and walking two.

LSU will look to even the series on Saturday, March 26 with the first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

