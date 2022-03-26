One-on-one with White House COVID-19 advisor on the push for more funding

Dr. Cameron Webb of the White House's COVID-19 Response Team talks about the need for additional federal funding to keep fighting the virus and variants. (Source: WVUE)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Biden administration says a lack of new COVID-19 funding is already impacting some resources and the Louisiana Department of Health is concerned about what will happen if Congress does not approve more money to fight COVID-19.

Even though the U.S. is in a better place, in terms of the level of COVID-19 cases, President Biden says his administration wants to keep fighting the virus and be prepared to respond to any new variants that may pop up.

FOX 8 spoke one-on-one with Dr. Cameron Webb, Senior Advisor to the White House COVID-19 Response Team.

“That $22.5 billion we’ve requested from Congress is in order to do just that, to make sure that we take a posture of preparedness where keeping the tools and resources that we’ve developed over the last two years,” said Webb.

The Omicron sub-variant which is thought to be more transmissible has been detected in the U.S.

“It’s important for us to key and eye on it, it’s now 35% of the cases that we have here in the United States and it’s important to know that while we don’t have evidence that it makes people sicker, that it leads to more people being in the hospital or that it escapes the immunity conferred by our vaccines we do believe that it’s about 30% more transmissible than Omicron,” said Webb.

But without more money, the White House says the U.S. will not have enough additional booster shots or variant-specific vaccines, COVID treatment pills, and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said this week the impact is already being felt in some areas.

He said a fund Congress established to reimburse doctors and other medical providers for COVID care, especially for the uninsured is no longer accepting new claims from providers for testing or for treatment services as of earlier this week.

And he said HHS had to cancel a purchase for additional supplies of monoclonal antibodies planned for this week.

Webb said the funding will help save lives.

“You know we saw so many deaths, in some of the hardest hit, highest hit communities in Louisiana. We now have pills like the oral anti-viral treatment that can reduce the likelihood of hospitalization and severe illness by 90%. We purchased 20 million of those. We’re going to need a lot more than 20 million to meet the needs of the American people as we move forward,” said Webb.

LDH issued the following statement:

The Louisiana Department of Health is concerned that the request for additional COVID-19 funding has been stalled in Congress. COVID-19 unfortunately is not over and our work remains unfinished. In a disaster, we know that people are vulnerable. A funding cliff would impact our ability to prepare for another surge and hinder our efforts to ensure COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and testing remain accessible and available to all who may be in need.

And Dr. Webb said now is not the time for the government to let its guard down.

“The president has described this as a wartime effort, and we’ve been fighting this battle. You don’t kind of pull the rug out when you turn the tide in the battle and things are looking better. We have to finish the job,” he said.

But so far Congress has not approved additional money for the COVID response.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, who is a physician says the administration needs to provide answers on how it has spent previous money allocated for COVID resources.

“Letters are sent, okay, please tell us what you’ve done with all this money and the reply we get is totally off point, so let’s see what they’ve done with the money they’ve already been given. If they need more money for testing, for vaccinations, we can supply that extra money but how about a little accountability,” said Cassidy.

Webb said the administration has been very transparent.

“I would respectfully disagree. I think that we’ve been very transparent, having meetings over a dozen meetings in Congress since January sharing every detail of how we’ve been great stewards of the dollars that have already been sent our way, so I think that transparency is there. If they have ongoing questions, feel free to ask,” said Webb.

He also addressed misinformation some politicians in states are spreading about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines not being fully approved.

“For months now, they’ve been fully approved by the FDA, both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines,” said Webb.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.