‘Right now we’re hoping this war will stop’: Ukrainian Americans rally in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You may have noticed a lot of blue and yellow Ukrainian flags in downtown New Orleans Friday. People opposed to the war turned out to express their anger over a bloody conflict which for them, makes no sense.

One month after Russia invaded Ukraine, the anger rages on.

“An estimated 6 million refugees internally displaced none of them knowing if they will have a Ukraine to return to,” said one war protester on the steps of New Orleans City Hall.

Ukrainian Americans living in New Orleans feel safe, for now, but worry for those still there, as war rages on.

“Putin is not only a war criminal but he has no heart no soul,” said former New Orleans Councilman Arnie Fielkow, who adopted two Ukrainian children.

They do whatever they can.

“Right now we’re hoping this war will stop we’re hoping for our land,” said

Svitlana Baranivska is selling artwork to buy bulletproof vests

“It was a long week and a half, I went to Poland.’

Vladimir Sergeytv is just back from Eastern Europe after successfully getting his parents out of harm’s way, and it wasn’t easy.

“It was like a little war of mine, we had to get a visa for dad, mom did not have a vaccination, it was tough,” said Sergeytv.

But they feel fortunate, they are alive and out of harm’s way unlike so many of their countrymen.

“Ukraine is a very beautiful country and they shouldn’t have to endure what Russia is putting on them,” said former city councilman Arnie Fielkow, who has two adopted daughters from Ukraine.

As they organize fundraisers they march in an effort to raise awareness and support

“The devil’s job is to kill and when you have a war you can’t explain the reason behind that, which they can’t.’

There is a rally in support of Ukrainian refugees this Sunday at Parlay’s in Lakeview. Baranivska is selling art to raise money for bulletproof vests. For more information, email her at svitlanabn2022@yahoo.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.