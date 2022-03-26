SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Man beaten unconscious in Touro St. robbery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “We as a community have to do something,” said Felipe Fischer.

He’s known as the mayor of Touro in part because Felipe Fischer has eyes everywhere on his block.

“I didn’t even know this happened until the detective called me,” said Fischer.

It’s a good thing those eyes also record.

“I was able to clearly see the victim, the assailant, and everything the entire assault,” said Fischer.

The NOPD took a report of a simple robbery near the corner of North Rampart and Touro street Monday morning. A 56-year-old man said he woke up from being knocked unconscious to find all of his belongings missing. While police took the report around 9 am, cameras detail the entire attack hours earlier before the sun was even up.

“Horrible, horrible I have zero tolerance when it comes to older people and little kids,” said Fischer.

The surveillance video shows the man walking on Touro street around 5:45 a.m. What he doesn’t see, but cameras show is a man with a blue bike following him for blocks. He even looks directly into the camera.

When the victim crosses the intersection at North Rampart, the man crosses the road on his bike, approaches the victim, and attacks him, knocking him unconscious before presumably taking some of his belongings.

“The way that guy stomped on the other guy to get what little bit he had is unnecessary unacceptable and we won’t stand for it New Orleans Louisiana, in the United States we won’t stand for it. I mean if you need twenty bucks knock on my door I will give it to you,” said Fischer.

Infuriated to see such senseless violence, Fischer started handing out flyers.

“The old adage it takes a village is because it takes a village, and on Touro, we’ve got everyone’s back everyone will be here to help everyone on Touro,” said Fischer.

He doesn’t even know this victim, or how he’s doing but says on Touro street the violence stops here.

“The problem is it’s outside my door now, it’s going to be outside your door tomorrow, it’s going to be outside several doors next week, it’s running rampant and if we don’t start doing something about it now, if the police don’t start doing something now the more they get away with,” said Fischer.

