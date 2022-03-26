BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Man beaten unconscious in Touro St. robbery

By Amanda Roberts
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “We as a community have to do something,” said Felipe Fischer.

He’s known as the mayor of Touro in part because Felipe Fischer has eyes everywhere on his block.

“I didn’t even know this happened until the detective called me,” said Fischer.

It’s a good thing those eyes also record.

“I was able to clearly see the victim, the assailant, and everything the entire assault,” said Fischer.

The NOPD took a report of a simple robbery near the corner of North Rampart and Touro street Monday morning. A 56-year-old man said he woke up from being knocked unconscious to find all of his belongings missing. While police took the report around 9 am, cameras detail the entire attack hours earlier before the sun was even up.

“Horrible, horrible I have zero tolerance when it comes to older people and little kids,” said Fischer.

The surveillance video shows the man walking on Touro street around 5:45 a.m. What he doesn’t see, but cameras show is a man with a blue bike following him for blocks. He even looks directly into the camera.

When the victim crosses the intersection at North Rampart, the man crosses the road on his bike, approaches the victim, and attacks him, knocking him unconscious before presumably taking some of his belongings.

“The way that guy stomped on the other guy to get what little bit he had is unnecessary unacceptable and we won’t stand for it New Orleans Louisiana, in the United States we won’t stand for it. I mean if you need twenty bucks knock on my door I will give it to you,” said Fischer.

Infuriated to see such senseless violence, Fischer started handing out flyers.

“The old adage it takes a village is because it takes a village, and on Touro, we’ve got everyone’s back everyone will be here to help everyone on Touro,” said Fischer.

He doesn’t even know this victim, or how he’s doing but says on Touro street the violence stops here.

“The problem is it’s outside my door now, it’s going to be outside your door tomorrow, it’s going to be outside several doors next week, it’s running rampant and if we don’t start doing something about it now, if the police don’t start doing something now the more they get away with,” said Fischer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
Two months after being sworn into office, court records show Orleans Parish District Attorney...
New Orleans teen accused in dragging death had previous adult court case dropped
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Spencer Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says
Remembering Linda Frickey and area reaction
‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out

Latest News

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, seen here in 2018, died Friday at age 50 while on tour...
Drummer Taylor Hawkins of Jazz Fest headliner Foo Fighters dies at 50
Dr. Cameron Webb of the White House's COVID-19 Response Team talks about the need for...
One-on-one with White House COVID-19 advisor on the push for more funding
Tornado recovery for Arabi residents
‘They’re tough people and they come back’: Rep. Steve Scalise surveys Arabi tornado damage
Man beaten on Touro St.
Man beaten on Touro St.