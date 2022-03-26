BBB Accredited Business
Zack: More spring sunshine for the weekend

Highs will warm nicely into the upper 70s to low 80s
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The stretch of nice, sunny weather is sticking around as we head into the weekend but temperatures are starting to warm up on us.

More bright sun will be the weather story Saturday and Sunday. Mornings will be cool, but afternoons quite warm. Highs Saturday top out in the upper 70s, while we are likely to hit 80 on Sunday. The humidity is staying low for the next few days, so even though we’re getting warmer, it will still feel nice out.

Heading into the new work week, the humidity levels start to come up and those 80s start to feel muggier. A breeze will begin to build by then, which should help, but overall the early half of next week is looking toasty.

Our next rain chance arrives Wednesday, as a cold front sweeps across the central part of the nation. This will lead to a round of storms, some of which may be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center is already outlining the area for this severe potential. It’s something we will watch as we get closer.

