2022 Louisiana Election Results

Fear COVID-19 will cause a shortage of poll workers on election day
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana voters made their way to the polls Saturday (March 26) for the municipal primary election.

Orleans, Jefferson. St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes all had propositions to vote on: taxes, amendments, mayor, chief of police, councilmembers.

CLICK HERE TO SEE ELECTION RESULTS

