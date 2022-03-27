BBB Accredited Business
Bats stay hot as No. 21 LSU wins first SEC series of season over

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (17-7, 3-3 SEC) and head coach Jay Johnson picked up their first Southeastern Conference series win of the season taking 2 out of 3 games over No. 8 Florida (17-7, 3-3 SEC).

LSU collected 12 hits in the win 11-2 win over Florida including four extra-base hits, three being of the home run variety.

The Tigers have outscored the Gators 27-to-6 in the last two games.

Brayden Jobert led the way with five RBI and had two of the Tigers home runs. Jobert has picked up nine RBI and three home runs in the past two games.

The Tigers took advantage of a few Gator mistakes in the win. Florida pitching hit a total of seven LSU batters three of them resulting in runs for the Tigers.

LSU got on the board in the top of the fourth inning after Jordan Thompson led the inning off with a hit by a pitch and then Jobert hit his second home run in as many days, a two-run shot to make it 2-0.

Gavin Dugas was hit by a pitch and then Hayden Travinski hit a two-run home run to extend the Tigers lead to 4-0 in the fourth inning.

The Tigers added seven more runs in the top of the sixth inning, Tre’ Morgan started it with an RBI single and then a Jacob Berry RBI sac-fly made it 6-0, then Thompson added another run on an RBI single to make it 7-0.

Jobert tacked on three more runs on his second home run of the game. a three-run shot to make it 10-0. Dugas would draw another hit by pitch, his third of the game eighth overall. Giovanni DiGiacomo would come threw with an RBI double to extend the lead to 11-0.

Samuel Dutton (1-0) picked up his first collegiate win of the season going 3.2 innings allowing just one hit and no runs with one strikeout.

The Tigers return home to face Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday, March 29 with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

