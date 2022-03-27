BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Boston parking garage under construction collapses; 1 killed

BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under...
BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction collapsed, killing one person. A second person was transported to an area hospital. Crews told WCVB-TV that the Government Center garage came down Saturday evening after a crane collapsed on areas that were under construction. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden says the person who died was a young man, but he did not identify him. Boston police officers, firefighters and emergency service personnel, and state police troopers all responded to assist.(POOL VIA WBZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Officials say a portion of a downtown Boston parking garage that was being demolished has collapsed, killing a construction worker.

A second person was transported to an area hospital.

Construction firm John Moriarty & Associates said in a statement that a portion of the Government Center garage came down Saturday evening after a concrete slab on the ninth floor collapsed.

Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey told the station that the collapse caused a construction worker who was in a construction vehicle to fall over the side of the garage.

His body was found under a pile of rubble.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
Two months after being sworn into office, court records show Orleans Parish District Attorney...
New Orleans teen accused in dragging death had previous adult court case dropped
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Spencer Hudson, center, was identified by friends as the 46-year-old employee killed by a stray...
Bourbon Street bar worker killed by stray bullet, woman arrested, NOPD says
Remembering Linda Frickey and area reaction
‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out

Latest News

The community of Granger, Texas, saw widespread damage from a March 21 tornado that officials...
Texas teen gifted new truck after escaping tornado’s wrath
The Academy Awards will present a revamped telecast that’s expected to see a streaming service...
94th Academy Awards to bring back hosts, red carpet
A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Zelenskyy: Russia sowing a deep hatred among Ukrainians
As the war in Ukraine intensifies, it's taking a toll on some of the most innocent and...
Ukrainian girl, 11 shot through face by Russian soldier while fleeing city
Paris Harvey, 12, and Kuaron Harvey, 14, were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday...
2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis