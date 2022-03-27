‘It’s hard for these people to leave so we’re bringing it’: St. Bernard-Arabi Kiwanis club hand out meals to Arabi residents

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Little by little, mounds of debris pile up along the roadway instead of strewn across Arabi.

”Never experienced a tornado the most horrible experience ever even for the hurricanes and I was here for hurricane Ida,” said David Maylock.

On Success Street, David Maylock feels fortunate. Just a few houses down, his neighbor’s home looks as if a bomb went off.

”It’s like God took his hand and said not these guys we’re going to save their lives and tipped the tornado around us we felt so lucky just a loss for words,” said Maylock.

It’s been four days of hard work after EF-3 tornadic winds ripped across the area.

”It reminds them so much of Katrina,” said Patti Pannagl with CERT, St. Bernard Citizens’ Emergency Response Team.

It’s the neighbors of St. Bernard who are still fervently helping, and sometimes the best kind of help comes in a box or a little red wagon. “To see everything that’s nasty in the world and you come here and see everyone pulling together it gives you hope,” said Pannagl.

”It’s hard for these people to leave so we’re bringing it,” said Patrice Cusimano and Rosemary Goia with St. Bernard- Arabi Kiwanis Club.

“It seems like every 30 minutes somebody is coming down the street. Next to water supplies, lunch, dinner, it’s just it takes them you know mind off the little thing, but you get to work,” said Kelly and Dennis Boudet.

Like many families, debris removal was not part of the Boudet family’s plan for a beautiful Saturday.

”Last Saturday, we were walking around the neighborhood. It was a beautiful day like this, and we had margaritas and it was fantastic,” said Kelly Boudet.

However, Mother Nature had other plans. And even though a huge project continues to stare back at them on Benjamin Street, they’re still thankful they’re here to do the work.

“We’re just happy to be alive and a lot of other people weren’t as lucky as we were… You go through Katrina and it kind of galvanizes you a little bit, there’s so much going on right now you don’t have time to get worry you don’t have time to feel anything,” said Kelly and Dennis Boudet.

“We need people to keep on keeping on that’s what it’s all about,” said Cusimano and Goia.

