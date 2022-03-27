LSU spring practice No. 2 shows competition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There was nothing leisure about Brian Kelly’s day at work on Saturday, March 26, as the man who said just the other day, “If you don’t like competition, LSU’s not the place for you,” provided some competition for his new team.

It was an A+ day of weather in south Louisiana, as LSU moved through its second practice of spring ball. The Tigers have the choice of getting on board with Kelly and the new regime or getting left behind.

For quarterback Myles Brennan, it’s the final stretch in a collegiate career that’s been quite the journey.

But just because Brennan has been around forever doesn’t mean he’ll be handed the starting spot.

Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels has played in roughly 30 collegiate games and he certainly wouldn’t mind starting in 13 or more this season.

