Man shot and killed in Kenner, police searching for suspect

KENNER (WVUE) - Kenner police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man Friday evening.

The incident occurred on Friday (March 25) when officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 700 block of Vouray Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found 26-year-old Terrall McGee suffering from a gunshot wound and unresponsive.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic and that the suspects are believed to have fired from a vehicle. Multiple vehicles were seen fleeing the area of the shooting. Police are attempting to ascertain a suspect vehicle description.

Kenner police are seeking 27-year-old Tavares Harrell for questioning about the incident.

In April 2021, McGee was shot in the same 700 block of Vouray Drive. An arrest was made in that case.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone having any information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

