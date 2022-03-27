BBB Accredited Business
No. 21 LSU powers past No. 8 Florida, evens series

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (16-7, 2-3 SEC) evens the series against No. 8 Florida with an 11-4 win (17-6, 3-2 SEC) behind a great start from starting pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard (2-0).

Hilliard picked up his second win of the season and went 5.2 innings, allowing four runs, on five hits, and striking out a season-high seven batters against the Gators. Hilliard held Florida to no runs and just one hit through the first five innings.

The Tigers scored 16 runs on 13 hits including nine extra-base hits, four of them home runs. Brayden Jobert and Dylan Crews led the Tigers with four RBI, both three-run home runs.

LSU jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning off of a Tre’ Morgan two-run home run.

The Tigers would then added six runs in the top of the third inning highlighted by back-to-back home runs started by a three-run home run from Brayden Jobert and then a solo home run from Gavin Dugas to make it 9-0.

The Gators finally got to Hilliard in the bottom of the sixth inning with two home runs and an RBI double. The Tigers added seven runs in the top of the ninth inning one on an RBI single from Jobert and another on an RBI double from Dugas to make it 11-4.

LSU did not commit an error ending a nine-game streak. The Tigers will look for their first SEC series win on Sunday, March 27 with the first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m.

