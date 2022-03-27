Self-defense claimed after shooting near Kenner hookah lounge leaves man critically injured, police say

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A shooting near a late-night hookah lounge left a LaPlace man critically injured and on life support, after what the gunman claims was an act of self-defense, Kenner police said.

The shooting occurred Sunday (March 27) at 3:15 a.m., in a parking lot near Mazaj Cafe at 3244 Georgia Ave., Kenner police spokesman Capt. Michael Cunningham said.

Officers responding to a 911 call found the 27-year-old LaPlace man down in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his head. The man’s identity was not disclosed, but police said he was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was on life support machinery Sunday afternoon.

He was shot by another man who remained at the scene awaiting police, along with that man’s wife, who made the 911 call to report the shooting. The married couple told police they had argued with the LaPlace man in the parking lot before he told them, “I have something for you,” and went to retrieve something from his vehicle.

The other man said he thought his wife’s life was in danger, so he armed himself and approached the group. When the LaPlace man pointed a gun at him, the other man said he drew his own weapon and shot the man in self-defense.

Kenner Police said the married couple “fully cooperated with the investigation,” and that two guns were recovered, one “believed to belong” to the LaPlace man who was shot. No arrests have been made, but Cunningham said the investigation is ongoing.

Kenner Police said several witnesses fled the parking lot at the time of the shooting, and detectives are asking them to contact the department to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

