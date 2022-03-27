BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Heading for the 80s the next few days

Humidity will start to return as well
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Change is coming to our weather over the next few days, as highs start rising along with the humidity, making for a true spring feel out there.

Sunday will be toasty, as highs jump into the lower 80s under an abundance of sunshine. Humidity values remain low for one more day, so we’re talking a dry warmth. But our expected high around 82-84 degrees still will be quite warm, especially in the sun.

As we enter the new work week the only major change to the forecast will be increasing humidity. That means some morning fog will be possible in spots, followed by almost hot afternoons. Monday into Tuesday brings highs up into the middle 80s. A building breeze will try to help keep us cooler, but that breeze will be southerly, meaning increasing humidity.

Our next storm chance comes Wednesday, as a cold front swings across the nation. This storm chance will come with another round of severe weather potential, so all eyes will be on that forecast as it evolves through the week.

