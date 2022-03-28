BBB Accredited Business
3 injured after car plows into Florida home

Three people were injured after a car plowed into a Florida home. (Credit: WJXT via CNN Newsource)
By WJXT Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a home in Florida on Saturday.

The crash was caught on a home security camera.

“Definitely a big wake up call. I mean, I have lived here for 33 years,” neighbor Lashay Hampton said.

Neighbors are in shock after the incident.

In the video, you can see the car swerving down the street before crashing into the home.

Multiple neighbors say the car was swerving because the passenger took control of the wheel during an argument before the crash.

“I just heard a big ‘kaboom!,’” Hampton said.

When she saw what happened, Hampton says she ran over to check on the person who lives in the home because she knows the person is often sitting in their front yard.

The speed limit on the street is 30 miles per hour, but neighbors say cars often drive faster than that.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says three people were transported to the hospital.

Neighbors say a woman who was sitting outside in a lawn chair is in the hospital recovering from her injuries.

None of the injuries are reported to be life-threatening.

The Red Cross is helping the family in the home find temporary housing until repairs can be made.

Police are continuing their investigation into the crash and cannot say whether any charges may be filed yet.

Copyright 2022 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

