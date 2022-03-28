BBB Accredited Business
Baby, fiancé of Kermit Ruffins doing well following traumatic shooting

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Monday at the Mother-in-Law Lounge was quiet for the fourth day in a row. Not much activity has happened at the venue since the owner, Kermit Ruffins, has been tending to a traumatic shooting against his pregnant fiancé, Harmonese.

“We need those kids to turn themselves in and do the right thing,” Ruffins said.

NOPD says the shooting happened Thursday evening at around 7 p.m. Ruffins says Harmonese was outside talking on the phone like she would typically do.

“All of the sudden she felt something hit her stomach. She didn’t hear anything. There is a witness that said he heard the shot and saw a blue Malibu speed away after the shot,” Ruffins said. "

The musician says detectives think the shooting may have been an accidental discharge from the car. As a result, Harmonese was rushed to Children’s Hospital for an emergency C-section. Ruffins says doctors removed three bullet fragments from his daughter, and the worse is behind them.

“The doctor says (Harmonese) is in good spirits. The baby is smiling. That’s a plus for us,” he said. “She’s breathing on her own, not hooked up to any machine or anything. Harmonese, she’s up and moving after that heart surgery.”

The shooting comes during a dramatic spike in crime across New Orleans, specifically with shootings. The Metropolitan Crime Commission reports a total of 114 shootings in the city this year so far. That’s up 148% from 2019 when the city saw 46 shootings this time of year.

However, Ruffins believes it’s a small group of people causing the crime wave.

“It’s not the majority of our kids, even though they’re getting the most attention,” he said. “I don’t think there’s anything we can do to help those kids that are already gone. I think the only thing that can help is jail, or the graveyards.”

While the NOPD continues investigating the case, the musician continues to cater to his newborn and his fiancé while pleading for the people involved in the shooting to turn themselves in.

“I just can’t wait to see the face behind this senseless thing, a face and a name, and see what kind of upbringing and what kind of family he has,” Ruffins said.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

