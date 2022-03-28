Bruce: A warm spring feel-Dry now but storm threat returns Wednesday evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spring is here and the temperatures the next few days will certainly feel like it, as highs are starting to soar.

You will also notice humidity creeping back in from the Gulf. This is leading to some fog development and there was a Dense Fog Advisory in effect this morning as we start the work week.

Another dry and quite warm day is on the way Tuesday, before rain chances return for the middle of the week. Most of Wednesday will be dry, before a line of storms moves into the area by late afternoon into the evening hours. Enough ingredients are coming together for a round of severe weather, especially just north of us. This is a threat to watch as we get closer.

Bruce: The spring severe weather season is upon us as we will be paying attention to Wednesday evening & overnight for the potential of another severe weather threat. For now, we are quiet through midday Wednesday. This is the time stay on top of changing weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/BzNu8tL25F — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 28, 2022

Once this boundary moves through, we’re not as warm to round out the week, though highs only fall back into the 70s. Clouds are likely to linger through Friday as an unsettled weather pattern moves in. Another rain chance develops on Saturday.

