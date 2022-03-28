BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Covington mother arrested in New Orleans after death of 6-month-old son

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - After her 6-month-old son died from apparent head trauma, a Covington infant’s mother was arrested Saturday in New Orleans, authorities said.

Covington police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Madelyn Abisai Mejia-Gallo, saying she has been booked on suspicion of second-degree murder. The department said the woman was apprehended in New Orleans on Saturday (March 26).

Police said the child was taken Wednesday to the emergency room of a North Shore hospital with “severe head trauma,” before being transferred to a New Orleans hospital for more advanced care.

The child succumbed to the injuries Saturday, however, and investigators determined the injuries were inflicted by his mother. Detectives from Covington joined NOPD officers in arresting the woman in New Orleans.

If charged and convicted of second-degree murder, Mejia-Gallo would face a mandatory lifetime prison sentence.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
Two months after being sworn into office, court records show Orleans Parish District Attorney...
New Orleans teen accused in dragging death had previous adult court case dropped
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Remembering Linda Frickey and area reaction
‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out
murder scene
Double murder suspect, out on bond, murdered while heading to court

Latest News

A New Orleans Police Department vehicle.
Police union reacts to state efforts to give first responders more money
Kermit Ruffins' fiancé
Baby, fiancé of Kermit Ruffins doing well following traumatic shooting
Tornado damage in St. Bernard and New Orleans East
‘This is family’: Holy Cross students volunteer to help in Arabi; 75k tons of debris cleared so far
Kermit Ruffins performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Friday, May 3, 2019,...
Kermit Ruffins ‘sets the record straight’ on shooting of pregnant girlfriend
Attention to the Details followup
NOPD captain under investigation for off-duty details