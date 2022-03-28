Kermit Ruffins ‘sets the record straight’ on shooting of pregnant girlfriend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans musician Kermit Ruffins is attempting to clear up confusion surrounding a shooting that wounded his girlfriend and newborn baby.

In an Instagram post Monday morning, four days after Harmonese Pleasant was shot in the stomach in Treme, Ruffins recounted the day’s events.

He says he left Pleasant at home while he went to his Mother-in-Law Lounge that afternoon. He then received a call from his girlfriend around 6:30 p.m. and hear her screaming before she hung up.

“All of the sudden she felt something hit her stomach. She didn’t hear anything. There is a witness that said he heard the shot and saw a blue Malibu speed away after the shot,” Ruffins said.

Ruffins says he rushed home and found his daughter and son-in-law tending to Pleasant, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ruffins says detectives told him the bullet may have been mistakenly discharged from a gun inside of a car that was parked near where Pleasant was walking along the sidewalk.

“There are rumors,” he wrote. “Neither her or I are involved in anything illegal or diminishing towards others.”

Pleasant was taken to a hospital and an emergency c-section was performed. Bullet fragments were removed from the infant, Ruffins told Fox 8.

“The doctor says (Harmonese) is in good spirits. The baby is smiling. That’s a plus for us,” he said. “She’s breathing on her own, not hooked up to any machine or anything. Harmonese... she’s up and moving after that heart surgery.”

Ruffins closed his Mother-in-Law Lounge following the shooting and things were quiet for the fourth day in a row on Monday.

“We need those kids to turn themselves in and do the right thing,” Ruffins said.

The shooting comes during a spike in gun violence across New Orleans. The Metropolitan Crime Commission reports a total of 114 shootings in the city this year so far. That’s up 148% from 46 shootings this time in 2019. A total of 24 murders in March is the highest number in a single month since July of 2020.

#MCCCrimeBulletin 3.28.22

It's been a devastating week...24 murders in March so far - highest since we had 25 in July 2020...for maps and more info click 👇👇👇👇👇👇https://t.co/wzzzjZwQgo#StaySafeNola

YTD Homicide: 64

YTD Shooting: 114

YTD Carjacking: 101

YTD Robbery: 127 pic.twitter.com/SDLEapMnwM — MetroCrimeNOLA (@MetroCrimeNOLA) March 28, 2022

However, Ruffins believes it’s a small group of people causing the crime wave.

“It’s not the majority of our kids, even though they’re getting the most attention,” he said. “I don’t think there’s anything we can do to help those kids that are already gone. I think the only thing that can help is jail or the graveyards.”

While the NOPD continues investigating the case, the musician continues to cater to his newborn and his fiancé while pleading for the people involved in the shooting to turn themselves in.

“I just can’t wait to see the face behind this senseless thing - a face and a name - and see what kind of upbringing and what kind of family he has,” Ruffins said.

