Latest LSU baseball rankings: March 28

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The latest college baseball rankings have been released in the four major polls. LSU (17-7, 3-3 SEC) is coming off their first Southeastern Conference series win over No. 8 Florida in Gainesville, Florida. It was the Tigers’ first series win in Gainesville since 2012.

LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson answered questions from sports journalists on March 28, 2022.

LSU went 2-2 last week losing to Louisiana Tech in 12 innings 7-6 and then lost the series opener to the Gators 7-2. LSU then rebounded in the final two games outscoring Florida 27-to-6 and outhitting them 25-to-10 of the 25 hits for the Tigers 13 were extra-base hits, eight of them home runs.

Brayden Jobert led the way with three home runs and picked up nine RBI in the two wins. The Tigers return to action on Tuesday, March 29 at Alex Box Stadium with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. LSU will take on Auburn (17-7, 3-3 SEC) for their third SEC series beginning on Thursday, March 31 at 6 p.m.

The Tigers have moved up in three of the four major baseball polls, including D1 Baseball, Perfect Game, Baseball America, and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. LSU moved up eight spots in the D1 Baseball Rankings from No. 21 to No. 13, they moved up six spots in Perfect Game’s Poll from No. 21 to No. 15, they returned to the rankings in Baseball America’s poll, and they dropped from No. 14 to No. 17 in Collegiate Baseball Newspaper poll.

Below is a full list of the rankings in each poll.

D1 Baseball:

  1. Tennessee (23-1)
  2. Arkansas (18-4)
  3. Oregon State (17-5)
  4. Virginia (22-2)
  5. Florida State (16-7)
  6. Oklahoma State (18-6)
  7. Texas Tech (20-5)
  8. Texas (19-7)
  9. Vanderbilt (19-4)
  10. Ole Miss (16-7)
  11. Louisville (19-5)
  12. TCU (18-5)
  13. LSU (17-7)
  14. Florida (17-7)
  15. Arizona (17-7)
  16. Notre Dame (12-5)
  17. Miami (17-6)
  18. North Carolina (18-6)
  19. Dallas Baptist (15-8)
  20. Texas State (20-5)
  21. Oregon (16-7)
  22. Georgia Tech (16-9)
  23. Georgia (18-6)
  24. Gonzaga (16-6)
  25. Connecticut (17-5)

Perfect Game:

  1. Tennessee (23-1)
  2. Oklahoma State (18-6)
  3. Virginia (22-2)
  4. Texas Tech (20-5)
  5. Oregon State (17-5)
  6. Arkansas (18-4)
  7. Vanderbilt (19-4)
  8. Florida State (16-7)
  9. Texas (19-7)
  10. TCU (18-5)
  11. Ole Miss (16-7)
  12. Louisville (19-5)
  13. Notre Dame (12-5)
  14. Miami (17-6)
  15. LSU (17-7)
  16. Oregon (16-7)
  17. Dallas Baptist (15-8)
  18. Florida (17-7)
  19. Connecticut (17-5)
  20. Texas State (20-5)
  21. Louisiana Tech (18-6)
  22. North Carolina (18-6)
  23. Georgia Tech (16-9)
  24. Arizona (17-7)
  25. Gonzaga (16-6)

Baseball America:

  1. Tennessee (23-1)
  2. Oregon State (17-5)
  3. Virginia (22-2)
  4. Arkansas (18-4)
  5. Florida State (16-7)
  6. Oklahoma State (18-6)
  7. Texas Tech (20-5)
  8. Louisville (19-5)
  9. Ole Miss (16-7)
  10. Texas (19-7)
  11. Vanderbilt (19-4)
  12. Arizona (17-7)
  13. Miami (17-6)
  14. Notre Dame (12-5)
  15. North Carolina (18-6)
  16. Florida (17-7)
  17. Gonzaga (16-6)
  18. Dallas Baptist (15-8)
  19. Texas State (20-5)
  20. Oregon (16-7)
  21. LSU (17-7)
  22. Liberty (15-7)
  23. Charlotte (16-7)
  24. Stanford (12-8)
  25. Maryland (18-5)

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper:

  1. Tennessee (23-1)
  2. Virginia (22-2)
  3. Vanderbilt (19-4)
  4. Arkansas (18-4)
  5. Louisville (19-5)
  6. Texas Tech (20-5)
  7. Texas (19-7)
  8. Oregon State (17-5)
  9. Texas State (20-5)
  10. Oklahoma State (18-6)
  11. Oregon (16-7)
  12. Miami (16-7)
  13. Florida State (16-7)
  14. North Carolina (18-6)
  15. Georgia (18-6)
  16. Purdue (18-1)
  17. LSU (17-7)
  18. Florida (17-7)
  19. Arizona (17-7)
  20. Ole Miss (16-7)
  21. U.C. Santa Barbara (16-5)
  22. North Carolina State (15-8)
  23. Louisiana Tech (18-6)
  24. TCU (18-5)
  25. UCLA (15-8)

