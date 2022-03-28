BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Married Talking Heads bandmates survive being hit by suspected drunk driver in Connecticut

Talking Heads co-founders Tina Weymouth and Chris Frantz survived a head-on collision with a...
Talking Heads co-founders Tina Weymouth and Chris Frantz survived a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver, drummer Frantz said in a social media post on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Ron Baker / CC BY-SA 2.0)(Ron Baker / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WVUE) - Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth, the married couple who formed the rhythm section of seminal New Wave band Talking Heads, were injured earlier this month when their SUV was struck head-on by a suspected drunk driver in rural Connecticut, Frantz revealed Sunday (March 27) in a social media post.

“Two weeks ago tonight, I was driving on the Post Road, U.S. Route 1, with Tina Weymouth when we were struck head-on by a drunk driver who was driving on the wrong side of the wrote,” drummer Frantz wrote. “Incredibly, we walked away from the collision.”

The post was accompanied by a photo showing the couple’s crumpled white Ford SUV, which appears to have been totaled in the violent collision.

“Tina had a CAT scan and suffered three fractured ribs and a fractured sternum,” Frantz wrote of his wife, who as the bass player of Talking Heads was one of rock music’s pioneering women performers. “She’s been in a lot of pain, but she will get better with time.

“I give thanks to our guardian angels and to the Ford Motor Company for building a car that protected us from getting killed.”

Frantz, Weymouth and frontman David Byrne formed Talking Heads in 1975, later adding Jerry Harrison as a fourth core member. The group produced such post-punk hits as “Psycho Killer,” “Once In A Lifetime,” “Life During Wartime” and “Burning Down The House,” along with the blockbuster 1984 concert film “Stop Making Sense,” helmed by director Jonathan Demme.

The group disbanded with little notice in 1991 when Byrne left to pursue solo projects, but reunited to perform three songs on March 18, 2002, at the ceremony inducting the band into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Frantz, 70, and Weymouth, 71, went on to perform and record several albums with their own side project, Tom Tom Club. The couple has been married since 1977 and has two adult children.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
Two months after being sworn into office, court records show Orleans Parish District Attorney...
New Orleans teen accused in dragging death had previous adult court case dropped
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Remembering Linda Frickey and area reaction
‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out
murder scene
Double murder suspect, out on bond, murdered while heading to court

Latest News

FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters cancel Jazz Fest performance following death of drummer
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, seen here in 2018, died Friday at age 50 while on tour...
Drummer Taylor Hawkins of Jazz Fest headliner Foo Fighters dies at 50
Trippie Red performs on day one of BUKU Fest.
Buku Fest celebrates 10 years: See photos
Jazz Museum Monk Boudreaux preview
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Golden Eagles honored with exhibit at New Orleans Jazz Museum featuring photos showing tribe through the years