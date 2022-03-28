Nicondra: Some fog likely Monday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a stellar weekend the nice weather just keeps coming into the start of the week if you don’t mind a little bit more humidity. We can expect to see some fog on Monday morning especially near the water. Otherwise look for another nice day with a good bit of sunshine. We will start to see a return to some cloud cover as well with the increase in moisture as opposed to the crystal clear skies we’ve been experiencing. Tuesday looks fairly nice as well with plenty of sun, but the humidity continues to rise priming the air mass for storms as a system approaches Wednesday. Stay alert as strong thunderstorms with damaging winds and the possibility of tornadoes is once again likely. It’s a bit early to pinpoint timing, but right now it appears the risk will be later in the evening.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.