NOPD captain under investigation for off-duty details

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department confirms to FOX 8 News that an NOPD Captain is now under investigation for her participation in the off-duty detail program.

Captain Sabrina Richardson is being investigated by the Office of Police Secondary Employment. The NOPD says the investigation is being conducted by a member of the command staff not affiliated with the Public Integrity Bureau. So far, there has been no determination of any potential violations, however, the investigation is ongoing.

Recent FOX 8 investigations raised questions about the abuse of the detail program. The findings revealed some officers were double-dipping, getting paid for their regular duty and details at the same time. The investigations also revealed some officers claimed to work long days with only a handful of days, if any, off each year.

ATTENTION TO THE DETAILS

The investigations led the NOPD to change its system, closing a communication gap between the payroll system and the office of secondary employment. The NOPD said that allowed the department to eliminate schedule overlapping. The NOPD also suspended 29 officers from performing detail work following the reports.

The FBI is also looking into the issues with the program. At least five NOPD officers received target letters from the FBI. Legal experts say a grand jury is likely looking into the five, and potentially more officers.

