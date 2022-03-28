BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOPD captain under investigation for off-duty details

By Lee Zurik and Dannah Sauer
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department confirms to FOX 8 News that an NOPD Captain is now under investigation for her participation in the off-duty detail program.

Captain Sabrina Richardson is being investigated by the Office of Police Secondary Employment. The NOPD says the investigation is being conducted by a member of the command staff not affiliated with the Public Integrity Bureau. So far, there has been no determination of any potential violations, however, the investigation is ongoing.

Recent FOX 8 investigations raised questions about the abuse of the detail program. The findings revealed some officers were double-dipping, getting paid for their regular duty and details at the same time. The investigations also revealed some officers claimed to work long days with only a handful of days, if any, off each year.

ATTENTION TO THE DETAILS

NOPD officer claimed to work months straight with no days off

NOPD Sergeant caught on video at home while assigned detail

Police officers claiming to work two jobs at the same time

NOPD Sergeant appears to be behind the wheel of racecar, instead of patrol car

The investigations led the NOPD to change its system, closing a communication gap between the payroll system and the office of secondary employment. The NOPD said that allowed the department to eliminate schedule overlapping. The NOPD also suspended 29 officers from performing detail work following the reports.

The FBI is also looking into the issues with the program. At least five NOPD officers received target letters from the FBI. Legal experts say a grand jury is likely looking into the five, and potentially more officers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
Two months after being sworn into office, court records show Orleans Parish District Attorney...
New Orleans teen accused in dragging death had previous adult court case dropped
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Remembering Linda Frickey and area reaction
‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out
murder scene
Double murder suspect, out on bond, murdered while heading to court

Latest News

Attention to the details
Attention to the details
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: $2 million price tag, little oversight for Kenner post-Ida tree removal
Zurik Investigation: Kenner post Ida tree removal
Zurik Investigation: Kenner post Ida tree removal
Zurik investigation: Kenner Documents released
ZURIK: Kenner powerbroker under federal investigation