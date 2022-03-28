BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Phoenix police searching for woman after newborn’s remains found in McDonald’s

Detectives are trying to track down a person of interest after a baby was found dead in a McDonald's. (KPHO, KTVK, PHOENIX POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Arizona's Family Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (ARIZONA’S FAMILY/GRAY NEWS) - Phoenix police are looking for a woman after an infant boy was found dead at a McDonald’s.

Investigators released surveillance video of her on Monday afternoon. It shows her walking through the fast-food restaurant near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road on Sunday afternoon. She tries to open a door and then walks back through the eating area and then out of sight from the camera.

Investigators are calling her a person of interest. In the video, she’s wearing a black Calvin Klein shirt, black pants and sandals, Arizona’s Family reported.

Phoenix police released a surveillance video of a woman leaving a Phoenix McDonald's bathroom...
Phoenix police released a surveillance video of a woman leaving a Phoenix McDonald's bathroom before an infant was found dead. Investigators are calling her a person of interest.(Source: Phoenix Police Department, KPHO/KTVK via CNN)

Police were called out to the McDonald’s around 2 p.m. on Sunday. They found the newborn inside the bathroom. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky says detectives are actively working to investigate, and there are no suspects in custody.

The autopsy results of the infant are pending, police said.

Police believe there are witnesses who left the McDonald’s before police got there. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
Two months after being sworn into office, court records show Orleans Parish District Attorney...
New Orleans teen accused in dragging death had previous adult court case dropped
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Remembering Linda Frickey and area reaction
‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out
murder scene
Double murder suspect, out on bond, murdered while heading to court

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo, Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, speaks during a ceremony in...
Washington honors Alaska’s fiery, tireless defender in House
A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian...
Ukraine, Russia hold new talks aimed at ending the fighting
President Joe Biden has sought to deepen ties in Asia as a counterweight to China’s growing...
Biden to host Singapore’s prime minister at White House
Congress is responsible for implementing the budget through tax and spending legislation and...
Biden's budget plan calls for more funding for police, education, health
Detectives are trying to track down a person of interest after a baby was found dead in the...
Infant remains found in McDonald's bathroom in Phoenix