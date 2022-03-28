Police union reacts to state efforts to give first responders more money

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Legislation that aims to put more money in the pockets of Louisiana first responders advances at the state capitol. And some hope it helps with the manpower issues plaguing the New Orleans Police Department.

Senate Bill 80 by Sen. Bodi White, R-Baton Rouge, was waved through the Senate Finance Committee on Monday and now heads to the full Senate for debate.

Eric Hessler is an attorney for P.A.N.O, the Police Association of New Orleans.

“Clearly, the NOPD’s had problems with retention and recruitment of members for too many years now and it’s gone neglected to the point where it’s a crisis,” said Hessler.

Governor John Bel Edwards and many state lawmakers want to boost what the state pays police and firefighters. “I think with the current state of our society, with so many laws and so many law enforcement officers that are getting hurt and shot and also the firemen get to get in on now, they’re attacked. So, I think it’s a just cause to try to raise their state supplement by $100 a month,” said White.

Currently, the state provides $500 a month to first responders. They are also paid by the law enforcement agencies for which they work.

“It’s a supplement because law enforcement, they enforce and make arrests on our state statutes, our state laws, they don’t just do their local laws,” White said about police, in particular.

Hessler was at the legislative hearing where the bill came up.

“This increase in state supplemental pay which I do believe it will pass is greatly needed,” Hessler told FOX 8 after the meeting.

It is not just hiring that is a challenge but holding onto veteran police officers.

“It could possibly help with retention. A hundred dollars a month for what these officers, these men, and women are facing in New Orleans is a drop in the bucket but it’s at least a commitment shown by the state as opposed to a promise to do something in the future,” Hessler stated.

He says new officers would benefit from the higher state supplemental pay just like veterans.

“It is for new hires; it is anybody that was on the existing list of personnel that was able to get paid that supplemental pay will continue to get paid. They didn’t add people to the list, nor did they deplete people that were eligible,” said Hessler.

Still, he thinks the city government can do more to help improve the hiring and retention situation in New Orleans.

“And it certainly needs to be a more substantial effort than has thus far been done,” said Hessler. “Money but also particularly policies, disciplinary systems, the promotional system, those working conditions.”

