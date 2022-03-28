BBB Accredited Business
Saints re-sign WR Tre’Quan Smith

By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith will be back in the Black and Gold for two more season. That’s according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The contract is for two years, $6 million, with $2 million guaranteed.

The Saints drafted Smith in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Central Florida.

In four seasons with the team, Smith has 112 receptions, 1,486 receiving yards, and 17 touchdown grabs.

Winston was 5-2 as a starter for the Saints before getting injured. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Winston not phased by the Saints pursuing Deshaun Watson
