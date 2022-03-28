BBB Accredited Business
‘This is family’: Holy Cross students volunteer to help in Arabi; 75k tons of debris cleared so far

“The community is family. Not just Holy Cross, not just our parish, but Louisiana is our family. Anyone that’s affected, we try to come together and help as best we can.”
By David Jones
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dozens of Holy Cross students joined the clean-up effort underway in Arabi following a devastating EF-3 tornado that has united the southeast Louisiana community behind St. Bernard Parish.

The 92 students are seniors at Holy Cross, and volunteered to clean debris off lots during their senior retreat.

“I think for our young men, this is something that they need to do,” said Eric Ferry, Director of Student Activities at Holy Cross. “They need to promote what we teach them in terms of the classroom and being fine young gentlemen.”

Ferry said the tornado touched staff, students and alumni in some capacity, and being a part of the effort to clean up in its aftermath is their way of showing solidarity with the community.

Multi-vortex tornado crossing through the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans East (Credit: WVUE viewer Brad Cheramie)

“This is who we are, this is who we’ve always been. It’s all about family, about giving back, serving others,” Ferry said.

So far, homeowners and volunteers have cleaned about 75 thousand tons of debris off impacted lots in Arabi, said St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis. Much of the debris can be seen lining the streets of Arabi.

“We really appreciate all of the support. Actually, it’s overwhelming,” McInnis said, noting they’re still in need of more volunteers and donations.

You can make a donation, or coordinate volunteer efforts with the parish council on the parish website.

“It’s a shame that we’re good at this kind of stuff, but we’re looking at within 30 to 45 days having all of this cleaned up,” McInnis said.

Once the debris is cleaned, the hard part begins. McInnis said while debris remains a priority, members of the parish council are already working on connecting insurance companies with property owners.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Nicondra: Some fog likely Monday morning