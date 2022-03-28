BBB Accredited Business
Two dead, two injured in quadruple shooting Sunday on Hayne Boulevard

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people are injured and two people are dead after a quadruple shooting Sunday evening.

Police responded to a shooting in the 14000 block of Hayne Blvd. just before 4 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 3 people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. EMS transported two other victims to a local hospital, where one of them later died at the hospital and a fourth victim later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The identity of the victims have not been released or any suspects in the shooting.

