BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Winston not phased by the Saints pursuing Deshaun Watson

Winston was 5-2 as a starter for the Saints before getting injured. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Winston was 5-2 as a starter for the Saints before getting injured. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Associated Press)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH, FL. (WVUE) - Here at the NFL Owners’ Meetings in Palm Beach, FL., the business of football is the main topic of conversation.

Jameis Winston learned about how harsh that business can be this offseason, when the Saints aggressively pursued Deshaun Watson before re-signing him.

Bottom line, this is a business. I’m happy it turned out the way that it turned out. The stuff that I can control, I can speak on. But the stuff I can’t control, I don’t worry about it.

And fortunately for Winston, he had a very important distraction, getting his rehab right

“I have to focus on my knee, and luckily that’s exactly what I was doing, I was focusing on my rehab. If my knee isn’t healthy, or where it needs to be, I’m not able to do what I need to do and that’s playing football,” said Winston.

Ever the optimist, Winston sees the silver lining in the Saints wanting Watson. It opened a line of communication that may not have otherwise been there.

If their pursuit of Deshaun didn’t happen, I wouldn’t have been able to have the growth, and those conversation with those people in important roles. I’m actually thankful that everything turned out how it did, because we did have to have those tough conversations. We did have to have conversations that I didn’t want to have, or that they didn’t want to have. But it ended up leading to this now, and that’s what we have to focus on,” said Winston

Regardless of any awkwardness, it didn’t keep Winston away. He’s back, and will be the Saints starting quarterback in 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
Two months after being sworn into office, court records show Orleans Parish District Attorney...
New Orleans teen accused in dragging death had previous adult court case dropped
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Remembering Linda Frickey and area reaction
‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out
murder scene
Double murder suspect, out on bond, murdered while heading to court

Latest News

Smith has played four seasons in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)New Orleans Saints Pool...
Saints re-sign WR Tre’Quan Smith
Saints re-sign Tre'Quan Smith
Saints re-sign Tre'Quan Smith
NFL owners meeting
NFL owners meeting
Talking Saints and Tigers football
OVERTIME PODCAST: Saints get their QB1, and LSU QB battle breakdown