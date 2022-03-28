Winston not phased by the Saints pursuing Deshaun Watson

PALM BEACH, FL. (WVUE) - Here at the NFL Owners’ Meetings in Palm Beach, FL., the business of football is the main topic of conversation.

Jameis Winston learned about how harsh that business can be this offseason, when the Saints aggressively pursued Deshaun Watson before re-signing him.

Bottom line, this is a business. I’m happy it turned out the way that it turned out. The stuff that I can control, I can speak on. But the stuff I can’t control, I don’t worry about it.

And fortunately for Winston, he had a very important distraction, getting his rehab right

“I have to focus on my knee, and luckily that’s exactly what I was doing, I was focusing on my rehab. If my knee isn’t healthy, or where it needs to be, I’m not able to do what I need to do and that’s playing football,” said Winston.

Ever the optimist, Winston sees the silver lining in the Saints wanting Watson. It opened a line of communication that may not have otherwise been there.

If their pursuit of Deshaun didn’t happen, I wouldn’t have been able to have the growth, and those conversation with those people in important roles. I’m actually thankful that everything turned out how it did, because we did have to have those tough conversations. We did have to have conversations that I didn’t want to have, or that they didn’t want to have. But it ended up leading to this now, and that’s what we have to focus on,” said Winston

Regardless of any awkwardness, it didn’t keep Winston away. He’s back, and will be the Saints starting quarterback in 2022.

