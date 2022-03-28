BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zack: Quite warm ahead of a Wednesday storm chance

Highs the next few days will be in the middle 80s
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spring is here and the temperatures the next few days will certainly feel like it, as highs are starting to soar.

One big change we’re seeing is the humidity creeping back in from the Gulf. This is leading to some fog development and there is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect early Monday as we start the work week. The early morning fog will dissipate quickly after sunrise, setting us up for another sunny and toasty day. Highs this afternoon probably make a run at the middle 80s.

Another dry and quite warm day is on the way Tuesday, before rain chances return for the middle of the week. Most of Wednesday will be dry, before a line of storms moves into the area by late afternoon into the evening hours. Enough ingredients are coming together for a round of severe weather, especially just north of us. This is a threat to watch as we get closer.

Once this boundary moves through, we’re not as warm to round out the week, though highs only fall back into the 70s. Clouds are likely to linger through Friday as an unsettled weather pattern moves in. Another rain chance develops on Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four juveniles have been booked with second-degree murder in connection with the March 21 death...
4 juveniles linked to woman’s carjacking, dragging death in custody, NOPD says
Two months after being sworn into office, court records show Orleans Parish District Attorney...
New Orleans teen accused in dragging death had previous adult court case dropped
Mid-city fatal carjacking
‘She was screaming to please let her go,’ Neighbors recount brutal, violent Mid-City carjacking that killed a woman
Remembering Linda Frickey and area reaction
‘It was murder. Downright murder’: Family of fatal carjacking victim speaks out
murder scene
Double murder suspect, out on bond, murdered while heading to court

Latest News

If you already have flood insurance, you will likely notice a price change.
New flood insurance rates take effect Friday; GNO Inc., & elected officials seek a delay
Another severe weather threat-Strong winds and isolated strong tornadoes are possible
Bruce: Another Severe weather threat Wednesday evening
Evening weather update for Tues., March 29 at 5 p.m.
Evening weather update for Tues., March 29 at 5 p.m.
Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday
Zack: Severe weather outbreak expected Wednesday
Tornado damage in St. Bernard and New Orleans East
‘This is family’: Holy Cross students volunteer to help in Arabi; 75k tons of debris cleared so far