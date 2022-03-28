Zack: Quite warm ahead of a Wednesday storm chance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spring is here and the temperatures the next few days will certainly feel like it, as highs are starting to soar.

One big change we’re seeing is the humidity creeping back in from the Gulf. This is leading to some fog development and there is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect early Monday as we start the work week. The early morning fog will dissipate quickly after sunrise, setting us up for another sunny and toasty day. Highs this afternoon probably make a run at the middle 80s.

Another dry and quite warm day is on the way Tuesday, before rain chances return for the middle of the week. Most of Wednesday will be dry, before a line of storms moves into the area by late afternoon into the evening hours. Enough ingredients are coming together for a round of severe weather, especially just north of us. This is a threat to watch as we get closer.

Once this boundary moves through, we’re not as warm to round out the week, though highs only fall back into the 70s. Clouds are likely to linger through Friday as an unsettled weather pattern moves in. Another rain chance develops on Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.