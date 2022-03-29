BBB Accredited Business
1 dead, 1 wounded in Hoffman Triangle double shooting, NOPD says

A double shooting early Tuesday near South Derbigny and Josephine streets left one man dead and...
A double shooting early Tuesday near South Derbigny and Josephine streets left one man dead and another injured, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed and another wounded early Tuesday (March 29) in a double shooting near the intersection of South Derbigny and Josephine streets in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported at 3:43 a.m. The NOPD said responding officers found two male victims at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. New Orleans EMS personnel took both victims for treatment at a hospital, where one of the men died.

More violent crime reported around city as Final Four visitors prepare to arrive

The condition of the second victim - a 32-year-old man - was not immediately known. Police have not disclosed the age or identity of the dead man, nor said whether they have developed a suspect or motive for the double shooting.

The homicide is at least the city’s 65th in the first 88 days of 2022, a 50 percent increase through the same date last year, according to statistics compiled by the Metropolitan Crime Commission. The independent watchdog agency also notes this is the 25th homicide in the first 29 days of March, making this the deadliest month in New Orleans since July 2020.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

