Bruce: Another Severe weather threat Wednesday evening

By Bruce Katz
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All eyes are on yet another severe weather outbreak expected across the Deep South, reaching our area late Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

For Tonight, the weather remains on the quiet side, with partly cloudy skies.. Lows will be in the upper 60s

Tomorrow is a day to stay weather-aware, as the threat of severe storms is once again high. The Storm Prediction Center is outlining 4 out of 5 threatmost of the Deep South for the threat of widespread damaging winds and some tornadoes. This line of storms is expected to make it to our area during the late afternoon and evening. Even out ahead of the line of weather, winds will be strong, with gusts to 50-60 mph possible.

Make sure you and your family have a severe weather plan in place and be ready to use it if a warning is issued. Download the FOX 8 Weather App to keep ahead of the severe weather developments and always layer the ways your phone can get weather warnings.

