Houma woman accused of crashing stolen car into jail in attempt to free boyfriend

Alaina Cole, 21, of Houma
Alaina Cole, 21, of Houma(Grant Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Love stories aren’t always conventional.

A Houma woman is being accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into a Grant Parish correctional building in an attempt to free her boyfriend from jail, according to information from the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that Alaina Cole, 21, admitted that she stole the car in the Houma area and was trying to bond her boyfriend out of jail in Grant Parish.

Deputies arrested her for illegal possession of stolen things

